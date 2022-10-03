NFL News and Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles Remain Only Unbeaten Team In NFL

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
2 min read
Eagles
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Philadelphia Eagles are now the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL, after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-10 to send Philly 4-0. 

The Eagles did actually trail 14-0 after the first quarter, but the second quarter was a big improvement, Philly eventually had the lead by half time after three consecutive touchdown series in the 2nd.

Jalen Hurts scored the first touchdown on a 3-yard, fourth-down scramble. Running back Miles Sanders did all the dirty work on the way to his 10-yard touchdown carry as he went for 134 yards and two TD’s on 27 rushing attempts in the game. Kenneth Gainwell also had a 10-yard  run to complete the third touchdown drive, which also included successful another fourth-down run by Hurts.

Hurts, who is one of the frontrunners for the MVP in NFL betting was talking about the Philly triumph post match.

“I think that was the most beautiful thing right there: Nothing needed to be said. There was no come-to-Jesus moment. It was, ‘Hey, we built ourselves for this. And we want to have that type of mentality, so let’s find out what type of team we are.”

The former Alabama standout performer finished the game 16-of-25 passing for 204 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and ran for 38 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

The Eagles now have a 4-0 record for the first time since 2004. That season, Philly won their first seven games on it’s way to winning the NFC Championship before a 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

The Eagles take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
delaware sports betting super bowl

How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Alaska | Alaska Sports Betting For NFL

Author image varun  •  4s
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Beach Views
How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Colorado | Colorado Sports Betting For NFL
Author image suwaid  •  44min
NFL News and Rumors
BNG-L-49ERS-0813-03
How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Texas | Texas Sports Betting For NFL
Author image varun  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
How To Bet On The LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers In Alabama | Alabama Sports Betting For NFL
Author image varun  •  24min
NFL News and Rumors
sporting-news-2022-photo-with-watermark-1561ade2-02c5-4fa2-9718-dcc946ab2489
Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe shines on NFL debut vs Packers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Doug Pederson
WATCH: Doug Pederson Receives Standing Ovation Upon Eagles Return
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
wil lutz missed kick
Saints Lose Heartbreaker as Upright Rejects 61-Yard, Game-Tying Kick
Author image Stuart Stalter  •  20h
More News
Arrow to top