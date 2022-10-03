The Philadelphia Eagles Remain Only Unbeaten Team In NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles are now the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL, after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-10 to send Philly 4-0.

The Eagles did actually trail 14-0 after the first quarter, but the second quarter was a big improvement, Philly eventually had the lead by half time after three consecutive touchdown series in the 2nd.

Jalen Hurts scored the first touchdown on a 3-yard, fourth-down scramble. Running back Miles Sanders did all the dirty work on the way to his 10-yard touchdown carry as he went for 134 yards and two TD’s on 27 rushing attempts in the game. Kenneth Gainwell also had a 10-yard run to complete the third touchdown drive, which also included successful another fourth-down run by Hurts.

Hurts, who is one of the frontrunners for the MVP in NFL betting was talking about the Philly triumph post match.

“I think that was the most beautiful thing right there: Nothing needed to be said. There was no come-to-Jesus moment. It was, ‘Hey, we built ourselves for this. And we want to have that type of mentality, so let’s find out what type of team we are.”

The former Alabama standout performer finished the game 16-of-25 passing for 204 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and ran for 38 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

The Eagles now have a 4-0 record for the first time since 2004. That season, Philly won their first seven games on it’s way to winning the NFC Championship before a 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

The Eagles take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.