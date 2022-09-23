NFL News and Rumors

Top Five NFL Earners 2022 | Allen And Brady Both Miss Out

Author image
Kyle Curran
4 min read
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Every March, after the Super Bowl has been decided, comes the free agency, and every year NFL teams hand out hundreds of millions of dollars in a bid to improve their squads and compete for a title. 

The 2022 NFL offseason was no different, down below are the top five earners this year.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, $50.3 million

Ahead of this season, Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year extension with the Packers that made him the highest-paid player in 2022. The two-time reigning MVP will be the first NFL player to earn more than $50 million per season, and his $150.6 million in guaranteed money is the most for an NFL player in history as well. He’s won one Super Bowl during his 17-year career with the Packers.

Rodgers threw his 450th career touchdown pass when he connected with Arron Jones in the second quarter of the Packers’ Sunday night victory over the Chicago Bears. He is the fifth player to reach that landmark.

He meets with the legendary Tom Brady this weekend when the Packers face the Buccaneers Sunday.

2. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos, $49 million

Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos during the 2022 offseason. He didn’t originally stand in the league’s highest-paid players until he received a five-year extension from the Broncos’ new ownership group.

The former Seahawks QB has averaged 3,987 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions per 17 games played during his career. He also won the Super Bowl during his second ever season and was named the Walter Man of the Year for 2020.

However, Wilson hasn’t had the best start to his Denver career, he’s been ever so sluggish so far. Broncos fans even had to get involved last time out.

3. Kyler Murray, St. Louis Cardinals, $46.1 million

Kyler Murray extended his Cardinals contract in the offseason, with a deal worth up to $230.5 million over five years, locking him down for the foreseeable future. At just 24 years of age, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he’s certainly paid like one.

However, this season has got off to a wild start for Murray. In the Cardinals’ Week 2 OT victory, Murray was celebrating with his team when he was punched by a Las Vegas Raiders fan. It was a rather disgusting thing to do by the Raiders fan, however Murray said Wednesday that he had no hard feelings, and also said the following, “It was a pretty live game. Vegas is Vegas. I’m sure he was having fun.”

4. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns, $46 million

Deshaun Watson, who has been accused in 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, signed a five-year deal with the Browns in the offseason, worth up to $230 million.

The contract is fully guaranteed, so despite Watson’s 11 game suspension to start the 2022 campaign, he still stands to make a significant amount of money.

He will return to the field eventually, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodwell said in a statement, “Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself thsat is necessary for his return to the NFL. This settlement require compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension.”

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, $45 million

Patrick Mahomes has become a dominant force in the Chiefs’ offence over recent seasons, and has averaged 5,129 yards, 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions per 17 games played during his career. It doesn’t look like the chiefs are going to regret giving him the NFL’s richest contract of $450 million, over 10 years.

He’s more than lived up to his top-10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In just four full seasons as a starter, he’s led Kansas City to four consecutive AFC Championship game appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and a Lombardi Trophy.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Dr-Dre-1644852418

NFL announces new Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Author image Olly Taliku  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
NBC Sports NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
NBC Sports NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image James Foglio  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Knows He Can Be Better Ahead Of Browns Clash
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 22 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Rookie
Top 5 NFL Rookie Seasons of All-Time: Golden Oldies and Relative Newcomers Make Up Our List
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 22 2022
NFL News and Rumors
patriots vs bills prediction nfl picks betting trends
Top five NFL performers after first two weeks of 2022 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 22 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots
Ahead Of Face-off with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Insists He Won’t Play Until He’s 45
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 22 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL
Top 5 On-Field Brawls in NFL History
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 22 2022
More News
Arrow to top