Top Five NFL Earners 2022 | Allen And Brady Both Miss Out

Every March, after the Super Bowl has been decided, comes the free agency, and every year NFL teams hand out hundreds of millions of dollars in a bid to improve their squads and compete for a title.

The 2022 NFL offseason was no different, down below are the top five earners this year.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, $50.3 million

Ahead of this season, Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year extension with the Packers that made him the highest-paid player in 2022. The two-time reigning MVP will be the first NFL player to earn more than $50 million per season, and his $150.6 million in guaranteed money is the most for an NFL player in history as well. He’s won one Super Bowl during his 17-year career with the Packers.

Rodgers threw his 450th career touchdown pass when he connected with Arron Jones in the second quarter of the Packers’ Sunday night victory over the Chicago Bears. He is the fifth player to reach that landmark.

He meets with the legendary Tom Brady this weekend when the Packers face the Buccaneers Sunday.

2. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos, $49 million

Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos during the 2022 offseason. He didn’t originally stand in the league’s highest-paid players until he received a five-year extension from the Broncos’ new ownership group.

The former Seahawks QB has averaged 3,987 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions per 17 games played during his career. He also won the Super Bowl during his second ever season and was named the Walter Man of the Year for 2020.

However, Wilson hasn’t had the best start to his Denver career, he’s been ever so sluggish so far. Broncos fans even had to get involved last time out.

Broncos fans are chanting the play clock to help the team avoid delay of game penalties 💀 🎥: @KyleClark pic.twitter.com/uxOJAPfoIN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 18, 2022

3. Kyler Murray, St. Louis Cardinals, $46.1 million

Kyler Murray extended his Cardinals contract in the offseason, with a deal worth up to $230.5 million over five years, locking him down for the foreseeable future. At just 24 years of age, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he’s certainly paid like one.

However, this season has got off to a wild start for Murray. In the Cardinals’ Week 2 OT victory, Murray was celebrating with his team when he was punched by a Las Vegas Raiders fan. It was a rather disgusting thing to do by the Raiders fan, however Murray said Wednesday that he had no hard feelings, and also said the following, “It was a pretty live game. Vegas is Vegas. I’m sure he was having fun.”

4. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns, $46 million

Deshaun Watson, who has been accused in 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, signed a five-year deal with the Browns in the offseason, worth up to $230 million.

The contract is fully guaranteed, so despite Watson’s 11 game suspension to start the 2022 campaign, he still stands to make a significant amount of money.

He will return to the field eventually, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodwell said in a statement, “Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself thsat is necessary for his return to the NFL. This settlement require compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension.”

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, $45 million

Patrick Mahomes has become a dominant force in the Chiefs’ offence over recent seasons, and has averaged 5,129 yards, 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions per 17 games played during his career. It doesn’t look like the chiefs are going to regret giving him the NFL’s richest contract of $450 million, over 10 years.

He’s more than lived up to his top-10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In just four full seasons as a starter, he’s led Kansas City to four consecutive AFC Championship game appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and a Lombardi Trophy.

Patrick Mahomes' career numbers through the few two games of the season: 3,191 passing yards, 35 TDs, 1 INT and a 130+ passer rating. Nobody gets off to a better start than QB1. https://t.co/ZOAA9ERpOt — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 22, 2022

