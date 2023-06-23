The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals rivalry added another chapter thanks to Travis Kelce and Ja’Marr Chase. Kelce said to never “disrespect” Patrick Mahomes again after Chase said “Pat who” when asked to name the best QB in the NFL.
🗣 DON’T DISRESPECT PAT MAHOMES
New episode of New Heights premieres NOW: https://t.co/XPqCIVtGtC@JasonKelce @tkelce @FireballWhisky pic.twitter.com/M6XQn9Ocyz
— New Heights (@newheightshow) June 21, 2023
Travis Kelce Defends Patrick Mahomes
Earlier this month, Chase named his teammate and Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, the best quarterback in the NFL. When asked about Mahomes, Chase made the “Pat who” comment with a hint of sarcasm.
On the New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis addressed Chase’s comments.
“I thought it was a little bold,” Kelce said. “The guy [Mahomes] is a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP. To say ‘Pat who?’ is like…”
Jason chimed in and said it was “a little disrespectful.”
Kelce respects that Chase is supporting his quarterback. However, he wants the Bengals receiver to remember the identity of the reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion quarterback.
“It is what it is, dog. Who doesn’t love some good locker room banter, man?” Kelce said. “Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes, now. If you wanna talk your s—, talk your s—, pimp. Just better back it up.”
Patrick Mahomes Tweets Out Pictures With Super Bowl Rings
That’s Who 💍💍 pic.twitter.com/pIs95yWMTS
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 16, 2023
In response to Chase’s comments, Mahomes had fun on his Twitter.
At the Chiefs ring ceremony, the Chiefs quarterback tweeted a picture with two Super Bowl rings on his hands with the caption, “That’s Who.”
The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry is one of the hottest matchups in the sport. The two teams have met in the last two AFC Championship games. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs in 2022, but Kansas City exacted their revenge and beat Cincinnati in 2023.
The Chiefs will welcome the Bengals to Kansas City in Week 17 on December 31.
