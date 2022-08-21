Boxing News and Rumors

Tyson Fury Confirms He Would Come Out of Retirement to Fight Usyk

joshstedman
Tyson Fury Has New Trainer for Comeback Fight vs Derek Chisora
After Oleksandr Usyk defended his World Heavyweight title belts against Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Fury has now spoken about a potential fight.

Usyk beat Joshua by split decision in Saudi Arabia after 12 rounds of world-class heavyweight boxing.

Joshua looked like he learnt his lesson from the first fight, but Usyk showed why to many he’s the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

At the end of the fight, both boxers were emotionally and physically drained.

As expected, Tyson Fury has made his thoughts about his future, specifically a fight against Usyk, very clear to the boxing world.

The Gypsy King made clear his thoughts about the fight between the Usyk and Joshua. He described the fight as one of the worst heavyweight battles he had ever seen.

A fight between Usyk and Fury would unify the heavyweight division. It’s a fight that many people would love to see. They’re two of the best boxers to step into the right. Both are able tactical fighters who know how to wear opponents down.

Fury showed in the third fight against Deontay Wilder that he can use his power. That power would be a danger to Usyk, who only made the step-up to heavyweight for the fight against Joshua.

It’s not a guarantee the fight will happen, Fury is retired but the chance to unify might be too attractive so say no to.

Usyk confirmed he’d like the chance to fight Fury.

It would be some fight between the two fighters. Keep your eyes peeled on this as it develops over the upcoming weeks and months.

Boxing News and Rumors
