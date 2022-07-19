WATCH: Jake Paul in ‘Hospital’ After Accident, Aug. 6 Boxing Fight Still On

Jake Paul decided to troll some of his previous opponents and Hasim Rahman Jr. in a recent tweet. Paul pretended as if he was at a hospital, but he was actually messing around and used it as a promotion to go and buy tickets for the event that will be held at MSG.

Jake Paul Hospital

At first, it actually looks like Jake Paul was being serious about being injured and in the hospital. Considering some of the crazy stunts that he does, it’s not really that surprising to see Paul laying in the hospital bed with some sort of injury. Fortunately, this was just a joke, and it was a great one at that.

“I had an accident, I’m still gonna be able to fight August 6th so get your tickets at MSG.com before they sell out,” “I broke my back carrying the promotion for this event. “It’s broken! Nurse! Nurse! More morphine! I broke my back carrying the last five fights’ promotion! My opponents never sell s***! Ah, it hurts! It hurts! These mother******* never sell s***! They couldn’t sell a pen to a writer!”

Had a little accident but will still be able to fight August 6th. Get your tickets 👉🏼 https://t.co/j4OvSRYRxA pic.twitter.com/6YBbpHTk8K — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 18, 2022

As you can see here, the ‘doctor’ happened to be Jake Paul’s girlfriend, Julia Rose.

Jake Paul Vs. Hasim Rahan Jr.

This fight between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr is going to be interesting. Both Jake Paul and Rahman have found plenty of success throughout their boxing career, so it will be interesting to see which one comes and does their thing.

Hasim Rahman Jr. is the son of the former all-time great Hasim Rahman. Rahman, the father, is a two-time World Heavyweight Championship, having held the unified WBC, IBR, IBO, and lineal titles in 2001. He then held the WBC title again from 2005-2006.

Jake Paul is more of an entertaining boxer. Although he is just an entertainer boxer, some of his previous fights show that he actually knows what he’s doing out there. It’s tough to always get a feel for what’s going to happen in some of these fights because they could be staged, but Paul has shown promise. Jake Paul might be paying some of the other fighters to lose on purpose just to get more publicity, so it’s tough to predict who will win.