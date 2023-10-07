Heading into the National League Divisional Series, it is clear that the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are the two best teams in the National League. If the two teams were not in the same league, they might have faced each other in the World Series. Both teams reached the century mark in total wins this year. The Braves had a record of 104 wins and 58 losses, while the Dodgers were at 100 wins and 62 losses. The only other team in Major League Baseball with 100 wins this season were the Baltimore Orioles at 101 wins and 61 losses.

Why are the Braves so good?

The answer to the question above is that their superstars deliver with power, consistency and speed. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela was second in Major League Baseball with a .337 batting average (only behind batting champion Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins, who batted .354). Acuna Jr. is the clear favourite to win the National League MVP for leading the majors in hits (217) and stolen bases (73). Meanwhile, Braves first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia also led Major League Baseball in two separate categories as he had the most home runs (54) and runs batted in (139). Meanwhile, Acuna Jr. was fourth in the Major Leagues with 41 home runs, and Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was third in the National League with 109 runs batted in.

The Braves also have the National League Cy Young favourite too. Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio led the Majors with 20 wins and 281 strikeouts.

Why are the Dodgers so good?

The Dodgers had a great season from former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman of Villa Park, Californias, who plays internationally for Canada. He was third in the National League with a .331 batting average, and second in the Major Leagues with 211 hits. Freeman also led Major League Baseball in doubles for the second straight season. After having 47 doubles in 2022, he had 59 doubles in 2023.

Who do the Braves and Dodgers face in the National League Divisional Series?

In the National League Divisional Series which starts Saturday, the Braves will face their National League East Division rivals, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Dodgers will face their National League West Division rivals, Arizona Diamondbacks.

Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio was second in Major League Baseball with 47 home runs and Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll of Seattle, Washington was second in the National League with 54 stolen bases. Meanwhile on the mound, Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen of Somerdale, New Jersey was second in Major League Baseball with 17 wins, and Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler of Smyrna, Georgia was second in the National League with 21 quality starts.

The Phillies won their Wildcard Series two games to none on Wednesday thanks to a 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Aaron Nola of Baton Rouge, Louisiana threw seven shutout innings, and second baseman Bryan Stott of Las Vegas, Nevada hit a grand slam. The Diamondbacks won their Wildcard Series also two games to none on Wednesday because of a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Gallen had a quality start as he only gave up two earned runs in six innings.