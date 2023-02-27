Boxing News and Rumors

Will Jake Paul Join WWE After First Loss vs Tommy Fury?

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
2 min read
Jake Paul To Earn Top-15 WBC Ranking With Win vs Tommy Fury

The Jake Paul and Tommy Fury saga is over for the time being after Paul lost a split decision to his foe. It was a closely contested match that went back and forth throughout the majority of it but it was Fury who was landing the more meaningful shots throughout.

This was the first-ever loss in Paul’s boxing career, so it is interesting to see where he go from here. In the contract with Fury, Paul has an immediate rematch clause but if he wants to exercise it immediately is something we will have to see since there is multiple avenues for him to take.

Could Jake Paul Join WWE?

There is one avenue that Paul could take which is joining his brother Logan Paul as a WWE wrestler. Logan has shown to be one of the rising stars in the industry with his personality on the mic to his in-the-ring capabilities.

His brother Jake could follow suit and the two could really blow up together and make the most money that they could possibly think of. The opportunities are endless as they could potentially be a tag team together and even become the tag team champions together.

This move may be one of the more surprising moves considering he still has that rematch with Fury on the table as well as an MMA fight on the horizon with the PFL PPV Super Fight Division. Jake just has so many avenues to choose from but don’t rule out a potential signing with the WWE.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Jake Paul To Earn Top-15 WBC Ranking With Win vs Tommy Fury
Jake Paul To Earn Top-15 WBC Ranking With Win vs Tommy Fury
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
Boxing News and Rumors
Tommy Fury Net Worth, Height, Weight, Reach and Boxing Record
Tommy Fury Net Worth, Height, Weight, Reach and Boxing Record
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
Boxing News and Rumors
paul-fury-weighin25022023_1e23izoi3x5lt1x5b5edual0bq
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: “All Or Nothing”
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 26 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Purse: $3.2M on the Line in Boxing Fight
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Purse: $3.2M on the Line in Boxing Fight
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
More News
Arrow to top