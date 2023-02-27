Will Jake Paul Join WWE After First Loss vs Tommy Fury?

The Jake Paul and Tommy Fury saga is over for the time being after Paul lost a split decision to his foe. It was a closely contested match that went back and forth throughout the majority of it but it was Fury who was landing the more meaningful shots throughout.

This was the first-ever loss in Paul’s boxing career, so it is interesting to see where he go from here. In the contract with Fury, Paul has an immediate rematch clause but if he wants to exercise it immediately is something we will have to see since there is multiple avenues for him to take.

Could Jake Paul Join WWE?

There is one avenue that Paul could take which is joining his brother Logan Paul as a WWE wrestler. Logan has shown to be one of the rising stars in the industry with his personality on the mic to his in-the-ring capabilities.

His brother Jake could follow suit and the two could really blow up together and make the most money that they could possibly think of. The opportunities are endless as they could potentially be a tag team together and even become the tag team champions together.

This move may be one of the more surprising moves considering he still has that rematch with Fury on the table as well as an MMA fight on the horizon with the PFL PPV Super Fight Division. Jake just has so many avenues to choose from but don’t rule out a potential signing with the WWE.