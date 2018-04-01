Steve Kerr yells at Vince Carter for dangerous play that led to injury

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was angry after a dangerous play by Vince Carter led to one of his players getting injured during Saturday’s game.

Carter undercut Patrick McCaw on a layup attempt, which resulted in the Warriors swingman hitting the court hard. McCaw remained down for awhile, and was eventually taken off on a stretcher.

Kerr was upset about Carter’s dangerous play, and understandably so. He was seen yelling at Carter while McCaw was down, and could be heard shouting the following:

“I’m pissed at Vince,” Kerr said. “He knows better.”

Steve Kerr curses out Vince Carter for stepping under Patrick McCaw on layup…,McCaw was forced to leave on stretcher after awkward fall pic.twitter.com/feUW3mkT1s — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 1, 2018

Carter did seem to feel bad about what happened afterward, and it appeared the veteran just made a mistake in attempting to make a split-second decision. Kerr seemed to agree after calming down, as he was later seen putting his arm on Carter to comfort him.

Steve Kerr comforts an emotional Vince Carter while Patrick McCaw gets stretchered off the court pic.twitter.com/kAFdD6FmVk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 1, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to McCaw, and we hope he’s OK.