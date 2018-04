Nationals slugger Bryce Harper taught an opposing fan a lesson about why poking the bear is a very bad idea.

The fan had been attempting to get under Harper’s skin by peppering him with “over-rated” chants, and things didn’t end well for him.

Harper came to the plate in the ninth inning after hearing the fan’s taunts, and crushed a home run to shut the fan up. It was his second on the day.

1. Bryce Harper's up… 2. Someone yells "OVERRATED." 3. Bryce launches his SECOND HR of the game. pic.twitter.com/BTttlni4M2 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 1, 2018

That dinger proved to be key, as it ended up being the game-winner in the Nationals’ 6-5 victory.