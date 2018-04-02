Check out Donte DiVincenzo's hot girlfriend—the key to his success (PHOTOS)

Villanova guard/Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Donte DiVincenzo was a one-man wrecking crew in the National Championship game against Michigan on Monday night.

The Wildcats scored 37 points — nearly half of which came from DiVincenzo, who came off the bench and shot lights out. He made seven of 10 shots he attempted, including three of four from three-point range.

To their credit, the Wolverines had an early seven-point lead, but then DiVincenzo entered the game, and completely changed the momentum of the contest. His three-point shooting and ability to create shots but also score off the dribble made him nearly indefensible.

And behind every great man is a great woman, which is apparently the case for DiVincenzo. He’s been dating Temple cheerleader Morgan Calantoni since 2016, and the two appear to be very happy. Here are some photos of them (via Calantoni’s Instagram).

Handsome babe A post shared by Morgan Calantoni (@morgancalantoni) on May 3, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

My two best friends …and Ray A post shared by Morgan Calantoni (@morgancalantoni) on May 5, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

👽 A post shared by Morgan Calantoni (@morgancalantoni) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Straight off Deal or No Deal A post shared by Morgan Calantoni (@morgancalantoni) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

Post break bluess🤯 #oldie A post shared by Morgan Calantoni (@morgancalantoni) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:04pm PDT

Thanks for being incredibly corny with me!!❤️ A post shared by Morgan Calantoni (@morgancalantoni) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

Stunner.