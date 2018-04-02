Moe Wagner, Omari Spellman get into heated altercation during game

Moritz Wagner is a difficult matchup for any player — no matter how good of a defender they are — due to his blend of size and athleticism.

Wagner can frustrate his opponents, with his ability to score in the paint, but also by being able to make shots from the perimeter.

On Monday night, though, it appeared to be Wagner who was a bit frustrated, when Villanova jumped out to a 15-point lead in the second half of the national championship game.

Wagner was whistled for an offensive foul, and he wasn’t happy about it. He bumped into Villanova big man Omari Spellman with his arms up, and the two exchanged some words.

Both players were hit with technicals, and that was the end of that.