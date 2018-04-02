Top 5 famous quotes from Sportsmen

The sport’s world is interesting. The industry is not only about playing the game. There is a lot more that is beyond the imagination of most of us. It entails vigorous training, fierce competition, wins and losses, ultimate passion and intense hard work. Many professionals consider sports just like a business.

The sports industry is at its boom and current athletes are contributing a lot to its success. In fact, this industry acts like a motivation to many people. Many successful business leaders and entrepreneurs have drawn inspiration and motivation from the one of the most dominant and hardest working athletes.

Here are the top 5 quotes from sportsmen who have stood out amongst the rest of the world. Whether you have just begun with your business or seeking for motivation in any other aspect, these quotes will kick your motivation to an entire next level and help you achieve goals.

Michael Jordan

“Obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it or work around it.”

Basketball icon, Michael Jordan have been a source of inspiration not only to the young basketball players but other people as well who constantly look forward to motivation. Arguably, the best basketball player of all time have set an example in the sports industry on how hard work can take you to higher places.

Muhammad Ali

“It isn’t the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it is the pebble in your shoe.”

World heavyweight champion boxer, and arguably the best boxing player of all time have been exemplary to the current generation on how persistence and dedication to something can help you achieve your milestones. Muhammad Ali has not been an inspiration to the boxing players but to the sports industry as a whole.

Pele

“The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning.”

This quote of Pele, Brazilian Soccer legend, emphasizes on getting out of the comfort zone and getting on the difficult paths. It focuses on how appreciation of accomplishments can help us achieve greater milestones. Pele has been exemplary on how a single person can achieve so much.

Michael Phelps

“You cannot put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the further you get.”

Olympic-Medal winning swimmer, Michael Phelps, has been impeccably good in his field of sport. Being an inspiration to the current generation, this swimmer believes in the notion of indefinite limits. Such personalities encourages people to set higher goals and achieve dreams.

Andre Agassi

“Remember this. Hold on to this. This is the only perfection there is, the perfection of helping others. This is the only thing we can do that has any lasting meaning. This is why we are here.”

Awarding winning professional tennis player have emphasized a lot on helping others and how this is important to the entire humankind. Being a truly selfless player, Andre Agassi has set examples in the field of tennis.