It’s hard to understand the logic behind fans destroying the city they reside in to celebrate positive outcomes in sporting events.

That happened on Monday night, when Villanova defeated Michigan in the NCAA national championship game, and fans celebrated by taking to the streets and starting a massive fire.

Not only that, the fans then bravely began jumping over the fire.

People jumping over a street fire while one kid watches from atop a traffic light. Safe to say the celebration's on pic.twitter.com/00gYzZe4VO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 3, 2018

Check out the fan sitting on top of the traffic light watching the action. He had the best view of everyone.