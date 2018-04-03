Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score ridiculous bicycle kick goal vs Juventus

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo showed why he’s one of the best players in the world on Tuesday by scoring the best goal of the 2018 UEFA Champions League competition thus far.

Ronaldo set the tone early and opened the scoring in the third minute of the match against Juventus, but he wasn’t done scoring. Instead, he saved his best goal for the 64th minute of the match, when he banged home a bicycle kick from near the penalty spot.

This Ronaldo goal doesn’t even look real pic.twitter.com/Cu09CVyZ1E — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 3, 2018

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had a great reaction afterward.

Zinedine Zidane’s reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick is all of us. pic.twitter.com/AxNxIWrwp3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 3, 2018

It hasn’t been a banner season for Ronaldo and Real Madrid, but he can still score ridiculous goals such as that one.