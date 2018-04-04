Julian Edelman may have prevented another school shooting

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has came up big for his team in a number of key moments — many of them occurring in playoff games.

But what he recently did may have helped save a number of lives, which is a far more important task.

Edelman may have helped prevent a school shooting, after a reader noticed some questionable activity on his Instagram account.

“I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news,” the comment stated, according to Ken Belson of The New York Times.

A reader noticed the comment, and sent the following message to Edelman:

“Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he s going to shoot up a school, i think you should alert the authority.”

Edelman did exactly that. He had his assistant call 911. The police later traced the IP address to Port Huron, Mich. They local authorities then showed up at the house the 14-year-old boy was living at, and uncovered two rifles. He was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism.

As for Edelman, he had this to say about it:

“With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, holy Toledo, what is going on?”

Props to Edelman for following up about the scary threat. Who knows what he may have prevented.