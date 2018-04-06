Lamar Odom joins Ricky Williams, gets into the cannabis business

Former NBA star Lamar Odom has been hospitalized a number of times for alcohol and drug-related incidents, and he nearly died on one particular occasion.

Odom has been in rehab in the past, and he has since indicated that he has his life back in order.

But now, however, Odom is going into business to market another drug — one that is illegal at the federal level — which doesn’t seem to be a great idea.

Odom will soon be launching his own line of cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, edibles and CBD oil. It will be called Rich Soil Organics, and he provided the details in a press release.

“While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness. So I decided to team up with Camp Green, a company that supplies organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis,”

“Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born. It’s a perfect time to offer these Cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am.”

It’s interesting that Odom basically traded one drug for another, but it appears to be working for him. He’ll join Ricky Williams as former athletes who have launched their own cannabis line.