It’s not a good idea to drink too much at Yankee Stadium, which one fan recently learned.

The fan passed out in the stands at Saturday’s game against the Orioles, and what happened afterward didn’t go well for him.

A number of fans stacked pizza boxes and empty beer cups on him, and a pretty large pyramid was erected as a result.

PSA: Don’t ever pass out drunk at a Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/K1Tno1LqzA — Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) April 8, 2018

It was like a game of Jenga.