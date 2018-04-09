Rickie Fowler's girlfriend Allison Stokke shows love for him on IG after Masters

Rickie Fowler caught fire at Augusta on Sunday and gave Patrick Reed a run for his money at the Masters. He shot a -5 in the final round, and hit some amazing shots.

Unfortunately, he finished at -14 and came up just one stroke short, and Reed emerged victorious. It was almost as if Fowler just ran out of time, as he hit his stride and the pressure appeared to be getting to Reed.

But Reed’s lead heading into the final day was too much to overcome, and he won the green jacket.

Still, Fowler stays winning, as he gets to come home to star gymnast/girlfriend Allison Stokke at the end of the day. She showed some love for her man when the tournament was over.

Here are a few other photos of the two of them. Fowler may have lost the battle this past weekend, but he’s clearly winning the war.

A week for the books! 🙌🏼🐦 A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

🙌🏼 A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Yeah, we’re guessing Rickie will be just fine.