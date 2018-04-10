Eagles

Howie be nimble, Howie be quick...

Howie be nimble, Howie be quick...

Eagles

Howie be nimble, Howie be quick...

The problem with any mock draft for the Eagles this year is the fluid nature of what will be happening on actual Draft Weekend. Nearly every pick by every other team will be preceded by at least one phone call from or to Howie Roseman. That’s because Howie will be looking to move up, back and sideways in order to fill in some big blanks on his dance card. He will be reactive and proactive all at the same time.

Where they have their prospects ranked is important, but the Eagles are at the mercy of chasing the “best of the rest”… that’s because going into the Draft as structured this year, this is the Wasteland format they are facing, unless some serious trades get done leading up to the Draft:

You just know that draft order is gonna change as Howie dances around and does his thing.

Our own draft specialist ~BROZ has a new mock draft coming out on Wednesday for Drafttek.

Rumor is ~BROZ will be picking a linebacker this go-around (last week he had DT Maurice Hurst falling to the Eagles at #32 overall). Tommy Lawlor has the Eagles picking versatile DB Justin Reid out of Stanford in Lawlor’s first mock draft.

The point is I have real doubts about exactly where we’ll be picking in Round 1—if at all! I can easily see Howie’s trading the #32 overall pick backwards in order to get a 2nd and a 3rd Round pick, or some kind of reasonable package, based on who’s still left on his draft board and which other teams are in his ear.

Anyway, here are the current Top 48 prospects and their changing rank values as Drafttek sees it:

Rk Chg Player College P1 Ht Wt P2 Dif BIO SCT
1 +4 Sam Darnold USC QB 6’4″ 225 BIO
2 Saquon Barkley Penn State RBF 6’0″ 233 BIO
3 Bradley Chubb NC State EDGE 6’4″ 269 BIO
4  -3 Josh Rosen UCLA QB 6’3″ 210 BIO
5  -1 Josh Allen Wyoming QB 6’5″ 230 BIO
6 Minkah Fitzpatrick Alabama S 6’0″ 204 BIO
7 Denzel Ward Ohio State CB 5’10” 183 BIO
8 +1 Quenton Nelson Notre Dame OG 6’5″ 325 BIO
9 +3 Tremaine Edmunds Virginia Tech OLB 64″ 253 ILB -5 BIO
10 +1 Derrius Guice LSU RBF 5’10” 224 BIO
11 +4 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma QB 6’0″ 210 BIO
12  -2 Derwin James Florida State S 6’2″ 215 BIO
13 +1 Roquan Smith Georgia ILB 6’1″ 236 OLB -3 BIO
14  -6 Marcus Davenport UTSA EDGE 6’6″ 264 BIO
15 +1 Calvin Ridley Alabama WRF 6’1″ 190 BIO
16 +35 Rashaan Evans Alabama ILB 6’2″ 232 BIO
17  -4 Mike McGlinchey Notre Dame OT 6’8″ 309 BIO
18 +3 Lamar Jackson Louisville QB 6’2″ 205 BIO
19 +6 Taven Bryan Florida DL3T 6’5″ 291 BIO
20 Vita Vea Washington DL1T 6’4″ 347 BIO
21  -2 Joshua Jackson Iowa CB 6’0″ 196 BIO
22 +1 Kolton Miller UCLA OT 6’9″ 309 BIO
23 +20 Maurice Hurst Michigan DL3T 6’1″ 292 BIO
24 +2 Arden Key LSU EDGE 6’5″ 238 BIO
25 +22 Christian Kirk Texas A&M WRF 5’11” 201 WRS -12 BIO
26  -9 Harold Landry Boston College EDGE 6’2″ 252 OLB 0 BIO
27 +9 Connor Williams Texas OT 6’5″ 296 BIO
28 +1 Mike Hughes UCF CB 5’10” 189 BIO
29 +68 D.J. Moore Maryland WRF 5’11” 215 WRS -8 BIO
30 +52 Leighton Vander Esch Boise State ILB 6’4″ 256 OLB -14 BIO
31 +69 Hayden Hurst South Carolina TE 6’5″ 253 BIO
32  -8 Isaiah Oliver Colorado CB 6’0″ 201 BIO
33 Isaiah Wynn Georgia OG 6’2″ 313 BIO
34 +8 Jaire Alexander Louisville CB 5’10” 196 BIO
35 +6 Da’Ron Payne Alabama DL1T 6’2″ 311 BIO
36 +3 Ronald Jones II USC RBF 5’11” 205 BIO
37  -9 Ronnie Harrison Alabama S 6’2″ 207 BIO
38  -20 Courtland Sutton SMU WRF 6’4″ 225 BIO
39 +1 Will Hernandez UTEP OG 6’2″ 327 BIO
40  -18 Brian O’Neill Pittsburgh OT 6’7″ 297 BIO
41  -7 Mason Rudolph Oklahoma State QB 6’4″ 235 BIO
42  -5 Sam Hubbard Ohio State EDGE 6’5″ 270 BIO
43  -5 James Washington Oklahoma State WRF 6’0″ 205 BIO
44 +2 Braden Smith Auburn OG 6’6″ 315 BIO
45 Lorenzo Carter Georgia EDGE 6’5″ 250 OLB -36 BIO
46 +2 Justin Reid Stanford S 6’0″ 207 BIO
47 +2 Carlton Davis Auburn CB 6’1″ 206 BIO
48  -17 Uchenna Nwosu USC OLB 6’2″ 251 BIO

If Howie can pull off a trade of existing personnel or a draft pick swap to end up with any two of these guys between #20 and #48, I would call it the best Draft Dance he’s ever done.

Eagles

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Eagles
Home