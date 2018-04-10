Howie be nimble, Howie be quick...

The problem with any mock draft for the Eagles this year is the fluid nature of what will be happening on actual Draft Weekend. Nearly every pick by every other team will be preceded by at least one phone call from or to Howie Roseman. That’s because Howie will be looking to move up, back and sideways in order to fill in some big blanks on his dance card. He will be reactive and proactive all at the same time.

Where they have their prospects ranked is important, but the Eagles are at the mercy of chasing the “best of the rest”… that’s because going into the Draft as structured this year, this is the Wasteland format they are facing, unless some serious trades get done leading up to the Draft:

You just know that draft order is gonna change as Howie dances around and does his thing.

Our own draft specialist ~BROZ has a new mock draft coming out on Wednesday for Drafttek.

Rumor is ~BROZ will be picking a linebacker this go-around (last week he had DT Maurice Hurst falling to the Eagles at #32 overall). Tommy Lawlor has the Eagles picking versatile DB Justin Reid out of Stanford in Lawlor’s first mock draft.

The point is I have real doubts about exactly where we’ll be picking in Round 1—if at all! I can easily see Howie’s trading the #32 overall pick backwards in order to get a 2nd and a 3rd Round pick, or some kind of reasonable package, based on who’s still left on his draft board and which other teams are in his ear.

Anyway, here are the current Top 48 prospects and their changing rank values as Drafttek sees it:

Rk Chg Player College P1 Ht Wt P2 Dif BIO SCT 1 +4 Sam Darnold USC QB 6’4″ 225 BIO — 2 — Saquon Barkley Penn State RBF 6’0″ 233 BIO — 3 — Bradley Chubb NC State EDGE 6’4″ 269 BIO — 4 -3 Josh Rosen UCLA QB 6’3″ 210 BIO — 5 -1 Josh Allen Wyoming QB 6’5″ 230 BIO — 6 — Minkah Fitzpatrick Alabama S 6’0″ 204 BIO — 7 — Denzel Ward Ohio State CB 5’10” 183 BIO — 8 +1 Quenton Nelson Notre Dame OG 6’5″ 325 BIO — 9 +3 Tremaine Edmunds Virginia Tech OLB 64″ 253 ILB -5 BIO — 10 +1 Derrius Guice LSU RBF 5’10” 224 BIO — 11 +4 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma QB 6’0″ 210 BIO — 12 -2 Derwin James Florida State S 6’2″ 215 BIO — 13 +1 Roquan Smith Georgia ILB 6’1″ 236 OLB -3 BIO — 14 -6 Marcus Davenport UTSA EDGE 6’6″ 264 BIO — 15 +1 Calvin Ridley Alabama WRF 6’1″ 190 BIO — 16 +35 Rashaan Evans Alabama ILB 6’2″ 232 BIO — 17 -4 Mike McGlinchey Notre Dame OT 6’8″ 309 BIO — 18 +3 Lamar Jackson Louisville QB 6’2″ 205 BIO — 19 +6 Taven Bryan Florida DL3T 6’5″ 291 BIO — 20 — Vita Vea Washington DL1T 6’4″ 347 BIO — 21 -2 Joshua Jackson Iowa CB 6’0″ 196 BIO — 22 +1 Kolton Miller UCLA OT 6’9″ 309 BIO — 23 +20 Maurice Hurst Michigan DL3T 6’1″ 292 BIO — 24 +2 Arden Key LSU EDGE 6’5″ 238 BIO — 25 +22 Christian Kirk Texas A&M WRF 5’11” 201 WRS -12 BIO — 26 -9 Harold Landry Boston College EDGE 6’2″ 252 OLB 0 BIO — 27 +9 Connor Williams Texas OT 6’5″ 296 BIO — 28 +1 Mike Hughes UCF CB 5’10” 189 BIO — 29 +68 D.J. Moore Maryland WRF 5’11” 215 WRS -8 BIO — 30 +52 Leighton Vander Esch Boise State ILB 6’4″ 256 OLB -14 BIO — 31 +69 Hayden Hurst South Carolina TE 6’5″ 253 BIO — 32 -8 Isaiah Oliver Colorado CB 6’0″ 201 BIO — 33 — Isaiah Wynn Georgia OG 6’2″ 313 BIO — 34 +8 Jaire Alexander Louisville CB 5’10” 196 BIO — 35 +6 Da’Ron Payne Alabama DL1T 6’2″ 311 BIO — 36 +3 Ronald Jones II USC RBF 5’11” 205 BIO — 37 -9 Ronnie Harrison Alabama S 6’2″ 207 BIO — 38 -20 Courtland Sutton SMU WRF 6’4″ 225 BIO — 39 +1 Will Hernandez UTEP OG 6’2″ 327 BIO — 40 -18 Brian O’Neill Pittsburgh OT 6’7″ 297 BIO — 41 -7 Mason Rudolph Oklahoma State QB 6’4″ 235 BIO — 42 -5 Sam Hubbard Ohio State EDGE 6’5″ 270 BIO — 43 -5 James Washington Oklahoma State WRF 6’0″ 205 BIO — 44 +2 Braden Smith Auburn OG 6’6″ 315 BIO — 45 — Lorenzo Carter Georgia EDGE 6’5″ 250 OLB -36 BIO — 46 +2 Justin Reid Stanford S 6’0″ 207 BIO — 47 +2 Carlton Davis Auburn CB 6’1″ 206 BIO — 48 -17 Uchenna Nwosu USC OLB 6’2″ 251 BIO —

If Howie can pull off a trade of existing personnel or a draft pick swap to end up with any two of these guys between #20 and #48, I would call it the best Draft Dance he’s ever done.