This filthy pitch by Chris Sale indicates he has best slider in MLB (VIDEO)

It’s no secret that Red Sox ace Chris Sale is one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Sale led the league in strikeouts last season, and is picking up where he left off in 2018. He struck out eight batters in Tuesday’s blowout win over the Yankees, which now gives him 23 on the season.

Part of what makes Sale so effective is his deceptiveness, as it’s extremely difficult to pick up on whether he’s throwing a fastball or an offspeed pitch. Furthermore, he throws arguably the best slider in the game.

Check out this filthy sweeping slider he threw to fan Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez.

Chris Sale, Disgusting 81 mph Slider. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/ZYTpUyexVa — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 11, 2018

That’s as close to an unhittable pitch as you’ll see. At the same time, it’s extremely difficult to lay off, as it looks like a fastball coming out of Sale’s hand.