Bryce Harper caught using two hair dryers by brother in funny clip

We now know why Nationals slugger Bryce Harper has such great hair during games.

It’s apparently because he spends a lot of time doing his hair, and uses whatever tools he deems necessary.

That apparently includes using two hair dryers at once, which we learned in a funny video clip that his older brother, Bryan, posted.

Bryan is also in the Nationals organization, as he pitches for the team’s Double-A affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators. As for his hair, though, it’s just not as marvelous as Bryce’s.

As for Bryce, we know he spends a lot of time working out and honing his craft, which is a big reason for his success. We now also know that he goes to great lengths to work on his appearance as well.