Adam Thielen Backs Quarterback, Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers wide receiver, Adam Thielen, still has faith in the young quarterback, Bryce Young. Young was the first overall pick last year but had a relatively disappointing rookie campaign. It did not help his case that he was outshined by the second overall pick, C.J. Stroud, who led the Houston Texans to a playoff birth in this first year. Regardless, Thielen still believes in the former Alabama quarterback.

“Yeah, well, I’ll say this: I mean, I think everything was stacked against him last year, unfortunately,” receiver Adam Thielen told Good Morning Football. “And I’m not gonna get into detail as to why that was, but I’m just really excited for him to have a fresh start, an ability to have a good coaching staff that’s gonna put a good plan together to help him be successful, and also to put people around him to help him be successful.”

The Panthers finished with a league-worst 2-14 record. However, many peers agree that the current makeup of Carolina’s whole roster is a problem. Not all the issues fall on Bryce Young’s shoulders.

Adam Thielen Defends Quarterback, Bryce Young

Bryce Young’s Rough Rookie Season

To say Bryce Young had a rough rookie year would be an understatement. Not only did he finish with a win-loss record of 2-14 record as the starter, but he also threw 10 interceptions to only 11 touchdown passes. However, much of this could be attributed to growing pains for a rookie quarterback starting right away in the NFL. On top of this, Young also logged 2,877 passing yards, a passer rating of 73.7, and had the most yards lost due to sacks (477). If there was one silver lining from Bryce Young’s rookie season, it is that he and veteran wide receiver, Adam Thielen, did form a solid connection with each other.

Adam Thielen’s Impact for the Carolina Panthers

While Thielen is certainly older now, he is still a reliable wide receiver that could benefit any team in the NFL. Last year, he recorded 1,014 receiving yards, 103 catches, four receiving touchdowns, and averaged 6.1 receptions per game. The two-time Pro-Bowler still had a solid individual campaign despite Bryce Young struggling at the quarterback position. Not to mention, Thielen is as durable as they come considering he played all 17 games last year. An impressive feat for a wide receiver going into year 11. Hopefully, Thielen can continue to mentor and assist Bryce Young as the young quarterback gets ready for his sophomore year in the NFL.