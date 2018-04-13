LOOK: 'The Sandlot' cast reunites 25 years after film's release

The stars from one of the most iconic sports movies of all-time recently reunited on the baseball diamond.

“The Sandlot,” which was released in 1993, was a staple for many young sports fans growing up, along with “The Mighty Ducks” series. And on Thursday, roughly 25 years later, the cast of “The Sandlot” reunited for an appearance on NBC’s “Today.”

As for who showed up, Patrick Renna, Tom Guiry, Marty York, Chauncey Leopardi, Brandon Quintin, Victor DiMattia, Grant Gelt and Shane Obedzinski were all there. The main star of the movie, Mike Vitar, who played the role of Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez, was not in attendance, as you can see in the photo below.

The Sultans of Swat! The Kings of Crash!!! The cast of the #Sandlot reunited after 25 years on the @TODAYshow! https://t.co/SN16eTqKOC pic.twitter.com/l7ricdb1VH — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) April 13, 2018

If interested, here’s a video clip showing the guys on their “Today” appearance.

Reunited and it feels so good.