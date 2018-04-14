Gregg Popovich delivers classic responses in funny press conference (VIDEO)

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has treated fans to some great press conferences over the years, sometimes at the expense of reporters.

Popovich, especially after losses, has gotten testy with reporters over questions he didn’t like, as well as been brutally honest and funny responses.

Saturday’s blowout 113-92 loss to the Warriors produced more of the latter, and here’s part of what had to say.

“…Supposed to be here?” Pop said. “What if I don’t like this? There’s too much sugar and all that kind of stuff. I don’t want to promote that.”

He continued:

I’m just teasing, jeez. Have a sense of humor, will ya? Just because you got your ass kicked tonight doesn’t mean you have to have no sense of humor. OK, what do you want?”

Gregg Popovich wasted no time to clown the media after game 1 of the Spurs-Warriors series pic.twitter.com/7Huy13SWOg — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 14, 2018

Pop’s “they played better than we did” reasoning behind why the Spurs lost the game may not have been what the reporter wanted to hear, but it was honest, and true.