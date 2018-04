The Indians did their best to entertain fans at Progressive Field during a rain delay on Saturday.

They had a few hours to kill, so rather than sitting in silence, they treated the fans to some action on the videoboard.

And rather than watching boring old highlights, the Indians elected to live stream a game of Fortnite.

Making the most out of a bad situation … pic.twitter.com/wDyCTT9MeY — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 14, 2018

Apparently, an Indians staffer was playing the game.

We were. — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 14, 2018

We. — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 14, 2018

That game has taken the country by storm.