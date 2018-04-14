Mark Jackson essentially throws his name in NBA coaching search during livebroadcast

ESPN play-by-play guy Mark Jackson has a pretty sweet gig with the network, but he appears to want to get back to coaching, and soon.
Jackson, who coached the Warriors from 2011-14 — you know, before they were elite — is apparently looking for a second chance.
We know this because during the Spurs-Warriors broadcast, when Jackson’s cohorts were discussing coaching vacancies, specifically which team might employ David Fizdale, it produced a telling reaction. Jackson cleared his throat while his buddies were talking potential head coaching fits.
Tell us how you really feel, MJ.
