Mark Jackson essentially throws his name in NBA coaching search during livebroadcast

ESPN play-by-play guy Mark Jackson has a pretty sweet gig with the network, but he appears to want to get back to coaching, and soon.

Jackson, who coached the Warriors from 2011-14 — you know, before they were elite — is apparently looking for a second chance.

We know this because during the Spurs-Warriors broadcast, when Jackson’s cohorts were discussing coaching vacancies, specifically which team might employ David Fizdale, it produced a telling reaction. Jackson cleared his throat while his buddies were talking potential head coaching fits.

The broadcast team talks about David Fizdale's name getting brought up for some coaching jobs…. Mark Jackson coughs and clears his throat 😂 (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/EBbDvvzVN4 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 14, 2018

Tell us how you really feel, MJ.