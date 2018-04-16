Russell Westbrook rocks eccentric suit that only he can pull off before game

It was fun watching opposing point guards Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook go toe-to-toe in Sunday’s playoff matchup.

Westbrook, the reigning MVP, slightly bested the rookie in the 116-108 win, with 29 points, and missing a triple-double by just two assists. Mitchell, to his credit, held his own, though, and managed to get his points as well, with 27, as he’s been known to do this season.

And while Mitchell once went viral for rocking a cleverly-themed “rookie” sweatshirt before a game, Westbrook went viral for the right reasons, rocking this awesome blue suit, shirtless/with a few buttons down.

…But it’s the pink shades that really complete the look.

Only Russ can pull that look off, and yet somehow, it worked for him.