Allen Iverson and Kevin Hart heckle Dwyane Wade during game

Two of Philadelphia’s most well-known celebrities did their best to attempt to get in Dwyane Wade’s head during Monday’s Heat-Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center, but they did not succeed.

The 36-year-old Wade turned back the clock and made an impact on the court from the getgo, finishing with 28 points on 11 of 16 shooting.

Former Sixers point guard Allen Iverson and comedian Kevin Hart sat courtside for the game, and they were seen having some words with him a few times. The jeers followed by laughter, so we can assume they were trying to heckle Wade, which his reaction might also suggest.

Wade was asked about it after the game, and he indicated that the heckling from Hart and fans helped motivate him, and that he enjoyed being able to “hush” the whole crowd.

Dwyane Wade talked trash to Allen Iverson and Kevin Hart after dagger, then said he enjoyed shutting up the Sixers crowd and hope his son experiences it one day. pic.twitter.com/MHILKAlqig — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 17, 2018

The veteran guard’s stellar performance may have completely changed this series. The Heat have now completely stolen the momentum from a young Sixers team.