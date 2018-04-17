John Wall criticizes referees over questionable calls that went against him

Wizards veteran point guard John Wall is already attempting to work the referees, just one game into the team’s 2018 postseason campaign.

That’s not really a good sign, as it makes the Wizards come off as a bit desperate, and overmatched, both of which are likely true. Still, Wall has made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the job the officials did in Game 1 on Sunday. He felt he was fouled on a number of instances that didn’t draw a call, which he indicated to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

“I think a couple of them, I did get fouled on,” Wall said.

He continued:

“I’d rather you not tell me about it, just like the last two minutes report. Me as a player, I’ve got to do a better job of just not worrying about it – fouls or contact – just try to finish my plays like I usually do. I wasn’t looking for (fouls) at all. I just felt like when I got to the basket at times, that’s when I got fouled. Only time I’d really say I didn’t get fouled was the one time in transition, when Kyle (Lowry) jumped with verticality. That was a great defensive play. But the one I had before that in transition (when DeMar DeRozan stopped him), I felt like I got fouled.”

Wall also stated that the Raptors “hold and grab” a lot, which isn’t really worth mentioning team, because a lot of NBA teams do that. Go back and watch the Sixers-Heat tape and you’ll see Miami’s players doing it nearly every time down the floor.

Here’s a thought: Go out there and play your game, and make more than six of 20 shot attempts from the field — rather than complaining about the officiating.