Chris Paul trolls Timberwolves with ridiculous floater in lane to showboat

The Timberwolves were so bad offensively in Wednesday night’s game that Rockets point guard Chris Paul was able to reach into his bag of tricks in the middle of the contest.

CP3 played to the crowd on one particular play, when he attempted a shot that few would try in the playoffs, given how every possession counts. Paul drove the lane, and rather than finishing at the rim, he just flipped up a floater.

It hung in the air for what seemed like forever, and then fell through the net.

"It hit the rafters and dropped!" Chris Paul has a game-high 20 PTS and 6 AST.#Rockets pic.twitter.com/W45nn47X1E — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2018

He also did this during the game. Check out the acrobatic finish.

Yeah, Paul was out there trolling. He’s lucky one of the Timberwolves big men didn’t send a message by putting a body on him.