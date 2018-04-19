Juvenile performs at halftime of Trail Blazers-Pelicans game (VIDEO)

New Orleans hosted its first NBA playoff game in three seasons on Thursday night, and that was reason for one of the area’s most famous rappers to make his presence felt at Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans took a 64-45 lead into the half, which had fans fired up going into the break. The excitement didn’t stop there, either, as rap mogul Juvenile performed on the court during halftime.

Check out his epic performance in the video clip below.

That was the perfect way to keep the crowd fired up heading into the third quarter.