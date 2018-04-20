Bill Belichick, girlfriend Linda Holliday show off new puppy at lacrosse game

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, have been adding to their family since the 2017 NFL season came to a close, apparently.
The two recently hit up a lacrosse game between Holy Cross and Boston University at Nickerson Field. That’s where they showed off their new puppy, Nike.
Holliday also posted a photo showing the three of them on her Instagram story.
Here’s another shot of Nike, which was taken shortly after the two acquired him.
Hopefully Nike can bring some positive vibes into the Patriots’ locker room, as the rumors of possible dissension have been swirling during the offseason so far.
