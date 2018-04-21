Franchy Cordero hits longest home run in Padres history

Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero etched his name into the record books on Friday night.
Cordero came to the plate in the fourth inning of the team’s game against the Diamondbacks, and he blasted a pitch from Matt Koch off the scoreboard.
The home run traveled 489 feet, and was the longest home run hit this season. It also traveled at a ridiculous 116.9 mph. Not only that, it was the longest home run hit by a Padres player since Statcast was introduced in 2015.
Cordero has a lot of pop for an outfielder. That blast was a moon shot.
