Russell Westbrook gets into heated argument with Jazz fan

Thunder star Russell Westbrook was in no mood to deal with a heckler in Friday’s game against the Jazz at Vivant Smart Home Arena.

Westbrook and his teammates were making their way off the court during halftime, headed for the locker room. That’s when a Jazz fan leaned over the railing and began yelling at Westbrook. Most NBA players probably would have elected to take the high road and would have just kept walking, but not Westbrook, who turned and began yelling right back at the fan in response.

Jazz fan yells at Russ who yells back pic.twitter.com/dFQgaDbeDI — Born Salty (@cjzero) April 28, 2018

The fan appeared to be a bit startled when Westbrook turned back toward him, but he poked the bear, and should have expected some type of response.