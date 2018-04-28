Waiting for Goedert is a good play by Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to the 49th overall spot in the second round, jumping one spot ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, and selected South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert on Friday.

“We wanted to get one of the guys we had from yesterday’s list,” said Howie Roseman, the Eagles’ executive vice president of football operations.

The Eagles made the trade with the Indianapolis Colts, who received the 52nd and the 169th picks from Philadelphia.

Goedert is the first player selected by the Eagles in the 2018 draft as Philadelphia traded its first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens, who selected quarterback Lamar Jackson, on Thursday.