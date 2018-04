LeBron James has been known to do whatever it takes to draw fouls, so of course Game 7 was no different.

James, at one point, was attempting to set a screen for J.R. Smith., when he drew a bit of contact from Bogdan Bogdanovic. He tried to parlay that little push into a foul, doing so by attempting a ridiculous flop.

LeBron with the ridiculous flop. This yall King? pic.twitter.com/RPU3xJkWR5 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 29, 2018

Yeah, that was a bit of an exaggeration by James.