NFC East rivals draft review for Eagles fans...

This is one of those moments when you kinda sit back, take a deep breath and accept that Draftmas is over…We got our presents, we got our new MACH 10 winner (T-BONE)…and the post-holiday doldrums begin to set in.

So you take a look around at what just happened to maybe give our NFC East rivals the kind of inspiration we have gotten from our own Draftmas experience.

Dig this: the NFC East has not had a team repeat as division titleists since Andy Reid’s Eagles did it in 2003-2004.

Does this just-completed Draft enhance the Eagles’ chance of duplicating that feat?

I don’t know. What I do know is you can’t really evaluate the success of a Draft until about two or three years later. Case in point—it took WR Nelson Agholor three seasons plus to justify his 1st-round selection by the Eagles. They just picked up his 5th year option this week, so when you’re evaluating any draft process, time is not necessarily of the essence.

But looking at what the Giants, Cowboys and Redskins did in this year’s Draft, what do you think the immediate effect will be upon the 2018 season in terms of increasing the competitive pressure upon the Eagles?

I will defer to a guy who simply immerses himself in this stuff.

That guy is Gennaro Filice. He writes for NFL.com right now, but I think you will see his name in the bright lights of network NFL commentators soon enough. He reminds me of a young Jason LaCanfora. And that means “good”—I mean, good like in “breadsticks is good”.

Here’s Gennaro’s take on the NFC East rivals of the Eagles:

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

New York Giants, Round 2, No. 34 overall

Had a major internal struggle with the Giants‘ selection at No. 2 (more on that below), but with Saquon Barkley in the fold, I absolutely loved this pick at the outset of Day 2. How do you ensure return on that high-priced RB investment? By paving the way with a 327-pound mauler. Evaluators fawn over Hernandez’s functional mean streak. Guy’s a beast, as evidenced by Bullet Point No. 17 in his NFL.com draft profile: “Joined boxing and powerlifting gyms just for fun.” Scouting! Hernandez was the No. 21 overall player (No. 2 offensive lineman) in Daniel Jeremiah’s rankings, and guard value continues to increase with modern defenses hell-bent on generating inside pressure.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Washington Redskins, Round 2, No. 59 overall

The surprise was Guice still being available near the end of Round 2. Although, if you read Tom Pelissero’s pre-draft reporting on the LSU back, the slide didn’t come out of left field. Guice apparently has maturity issues, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that some meetings with teams didn’t exactly go swimmingly. Here’s what Iknow: Guice runs with an inspired fury that reminds many of Marshawn Lynch. And while there are questions about his pass-catching prowess, Washington already boasts one of the NFL’s better third-down backs in Chris Thompson.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

Dallas Cowboys, Round 3, No. 81 overall

At a hair under 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds with a 4.51 40-yard dash to his name, Gallup is not exactly a physical specimen who jumps off the page. But his production does. Over two seasons at Colorado State, Gallup racked up 176 catches for 2,690 yards and 21 touchdowns. Pro Football Focus loves him unconditionally, grading the Mountain West terror as the top receiver in college football last season. Joining a Cowboys team that must replace Dez Bryant and (apparently) Jason Witten, this well-rounded rookie with sure hands and contested-catch ability will have the opportunity to contribute early.

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.