It didn’t work out for Tim Tebow at the MLB level, as he couldn’t get a hit to save his life, but he continues to succeed at the Double-A level.

Tebow entered Thursday’s game with a .229 average, a triple, five doubles and a home run.

And he added to that last total on Thursday.

Tebow came to the plate in the bottom of the second inning, and he crushed a three-run homer to the opposite field.

Tim Tebow just hit an opposite field three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning against the @FisherCats. His second @RumblePoniesBB blast of the season. #LetsRumble pic.twitter.com/3f6cCzXq9Q — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldman12) May 4, 2018

Tebow may never make it to the majors, but he’s exciting fans at the Double-A level, at least.