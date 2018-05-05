Yadier Molina hit in groin by 102-mph foul tip, leaves game

Being a catcher is a tough job, as fans that tuned in to Saturday’s Cubs-Cardinals game learned.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was the unfortunate recipient of a foul tip right to the groin in the ninth inning of the game. Jordan Hicks, who throws heat, hurled a 102-mph fastball, which Kris Bryant managed to foul off. The problem was that the foul tip ended up drilling Molina right in the groin.

Yadier Molina has exited the game. pic.twitter.com/ryrFmDc60p — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 5, 2018

Molina stayed down for a few minutes, before eventually making his way off the field on his own power. He was replaced by Francisco Pena, and did not return to the game.