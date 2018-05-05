Yadier Molina hit in groin by 102-mph foul tip, leaves game

Being a catcher is a tough job, as fans that tuned in to Saturday’s Cubs-Cardinals game learned.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was the unfortunate recipient of a foul tip right to the groin in the ninth inning of the game. Jordan Hicks, who throws heat, hurled a 102-mph fastball, which Kris Bryant managed to foul off. The problem was that the foul tip ended up drilling Molina right in the groin.
Molina stayed down for a few minutes, before eventually making his way off the field on his own power. He was replaced by Francisco Pena, and did not return to the game.
