Yadier Molina hit in groin by 102-mph foul tip, leaves game





Being a catcher is a tough job, as fans that tuned in to Saturday’s Cubs-Cardinals game learned.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was the unfortunate recipient of a foul tip right to the groin in the ninth inning of the game. Jordan Hicks, who throws heat, hurled a 102-mph fastball, which Kris Bryant managed to foul off. The problem was that the foul tip ended up drilling Molina right in the groin.

Molina stayed down for a few minutes, before eventually making his way off the field on his own power. He was replaced by Francisco Pena, and did not return to the game.

