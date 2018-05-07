White Sox release statement on Danny Farquhar following brain hemorrhage

White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar collapsed in the dugout in a game against the Astros roughly two weeks ago, and we haven’t heard many updates since.

He was first diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm, and has been in the hospital since the incident happened.

The team released a statement regarding Farquhar’s condition, stating that he was released from the hospital on Monday.

The Chicago White Sox released the following update today on the condition of White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar: pic.twitter.com/FFrhsiaI4Z — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 7, 2018

It’s great to hear that Farquhar will eventually pitch again, and that he’ll be able to focus on his recovery this season.