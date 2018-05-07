Your Daily Cartoon: Putting the Yankees-Red Sox series history in perspective

The Yankees are set to square off against the “other” hot team (Red Sox) in the American League in an entertaining series which begins Tuesday.

Not only does the series feature two ballclubs that have been consistently winning, but it’s also a rivalry that features so much history, and epic exchanges/trash talk among fans over the years.

Speaking of history, there was a time when Yankees reliever Rich Gossage — aka the “Golden Goose” — used to mow down his opponents. He was a big reason why the team won two AL pennants, and dominated the division in the late ’70s-early ’80s.

Check out this cartoon, which shows how the “other” teams in the AL East reacted in the Gossage Era.

[Credit: Will o’Toole’]