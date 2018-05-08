Best comebacks of Manchester United

Manchester United is seeing a revival under their current manager Jose Mourinho. Although they were knocked out from the Champions League by Sevilla, they are currently looking as favorites for the coming FA Cup final against Chelsea. Additionally, they are in a very good position to finish second in the league table.

Following are some of the best comeback victories of Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Arsenal (1999 FA Cup Semi-final):

The semi-final of the 1999 FA Cup saw a great match between Manchester United and Arsenal. The first match between the two fierce rivals saw a draw, even though Roy Keane scored a controversial goal and was given as an off-side.

In the replay match, United made a very good start with David Beckham scoring early in the game for United. However, Dennis Bergkamp equalized in the second half to neutralize the Reds’ advantage. Due to a second yellow card, Roy Keane was sent off in that match.

During the ending, Phil Neville committed a foul inside the penalty box. The Gunners were awarded a penalty and it looked like the fate of the game was decided.

The United fans could not believe their eyes when goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel incredibly stopped the shot and gave his team one more chance. And in the extra time, Ryan Giggs stole the show by running with the ball for half the field to strike the most magnificent goal. This way, United got an unlikely victory.

Manchester United vs Sheffield (1993)

The 1993 Premier League race was between Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Norwich City. As the season was closing, Manchester United was barely leading the league table.

The encounter with Sheffield was of extreme importance to Manchester United for winning the Premier League title. Sheffield was in the commanding position when John Sheridan struck a goal off a penalty. Luckily for United, they got seven minutes of stoppage time due to the injury of Mike Peck.

It looked unlikely that United could win, then Steve Bruce incredibly scored two goals to get the most important victory for United. With this 2-1 win, United went on to win the Premier League title as well.

Manchester United vs Liverpool (FA Cup 1999)

Manchester United was up against Liverpool in the 4th round of the 1999 FA Cup. In that game, Michael Owen scored for Liverpool in just the third minute at Old Trafford. After this lead to Liverpool, Manchester United tried very much to score but they did not become successful.

Only at the very end, United managed to equalize off a free kick from the famous David Beckham. A little while later, Ole Gunnar Solskjær struck the ball for another brilliant goal, thereby giving his team a 2-1 victory.

Manchester United vs FC Porto (Champions League 2009)

In the quarterfinals of the 2009 Champions League, Manchester United was facing FC Porto. The first leg was at Old Trafford which FC Porto managed to equalize by 2-2. Therefore, United was heading to the Estadio do Dragao with the away goals disadvantage. This was the time when United was aiming to become the European Champions again after winning it the previous year.

Despite the disadvantage, the result still came in the favor of Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo, who was still at United that time, provided a superb goal thereby taking his team ahead in the tournament. This was the first time that an English team had won in the Estadio do Dragao. That year, United made to the finals again.