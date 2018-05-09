Draymond Green hilariously sneaks into Pelicans huddle—unnoticed (VIDEO)

Warriors big man Draymond Green is one of the most entertaining players in the NBA, which is why fans and media members alike always want to hear what he’s going to say or do next.

That was on display during Tuesday’s game against the Pelicans, when Green somehow managed to sneak into the Pelicans timeout—unnoticed.

The video clip shows that the Pelicans players didn’t even really notice Green. Toward the end, though, head coach Alvin Gentry appeared to figure it out, but he let the official break it up instead.

Draymond Green casually sitting in on the Pelicans coaching session pic.twitter.com/2EIAc7Bqfr — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 9, 2018

Well, now we know why the Warriors are seemingly always a step ahead of their competition.