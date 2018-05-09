NBA

Draymond Green hilariously sneaks into Pelicans huddle—unnoticed (VIDEO)

Warriors

Warriors big man Draymond Green is one of the most entertaining players in the NBA, which is why fans and media members alike always want to hear what he’s going to say or do next.

That was on display during Tuesday’s game against the Pelicans, when Green somehow managed to sneak into the Pelicans timeout—unnoticed.

The video clip shows that the Pelicans players didn’t even really notice Green. Toward the end, though, head coach Alvin Gentry appeared to figure it out, but he let the official break it up instead.

Well, now we know why the Warriors are seemingly always a step ahead of their competition.

