Paul George posts knee surgery photo update from hospital on Instagram

It’s unclear where Paul George will be playing next season, but it’s clear he’s doing whatever he can to make sure he’s in peak shape.

“Playoff P,” who was mediocre at best during the postseason, was not able to help the Thunder get out of the first round. As such, it’s possible that he could depart over the summer — possibly for Los Angeles, to play for his hometown Lakers. PG13 has a player option, so the ball is in his court, as far as his contract goes.

Currently, though, George is doing what he can to get ready for the possibility of being courted by other teams, as he underwent a scope of his left knee to clean things up a bit.

The Thunder say forward Paul George had left knee scope today and will be able to return to basketball activities in six to eight weeks. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 9, 2018

The timing of the procedure makes sense, as George should be able to resume full activities right around the time the free-agent market opens.

George even posted a photo of him in the hospital after the procedure to his Instagram story. Check it out below.

We wish George a speedy recovery.