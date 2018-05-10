Phillies AAA puts up funny LeBron James billboard about catching Michael Jordan

Even with LeBron James dominating in the playoffs, he still can’t manage to shake the Michael Jordan comparisons.

The Phillies’ Triple-A squad, aka the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, even elected to poke some fun at LBJ, and did so with this billboard.

Our Pitch: If @KingJames really wants to catch MJ, he needs to spend a season in Minor League Baseball. Choose the IronPigs this summer.#LVWantsLeBron pic.twitter.com/voD2hxYT1I — IronPigs (@IronPigs) May 10, 2018

There you have it: The Decision 2018 just got a lot more interesting. Now James has to throw the Iron Pigs into the mix. Where do they fall on the pecking order? It’s not as attractive as Los Angeles, but hey, they have billboards, and are in close proximity to cheesesteaks.