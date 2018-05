Klay Thompson knocked down some huge shots during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night, and he let the fans at Toyota Center know about it.

Thompson drained a three-pointer after Draymond Green drove the lane and kicked the ball out to him on one particular play in the third quarter. The Warriors guard then celebrated by turning toward the crowd and blowing a kiss in the direction of Rockets fans.

Klay out here blowing kisses to Rockets fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/0hgl2bR5Pp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 15, 2018

It’s all love, right?