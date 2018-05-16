Keeping up with Eagles dish...

Some new stuff from the EYE inkwell:

DE Brandon Graham is recovering from some kind of surgery to help his high-sprain ankle suffered in the Christmas Night game with the Raiders to heal faster. Welp, that’s one way to get out of boring OTAs next week. Just kidding, he should be fine and ready to go by Training Camp.

Then we learn that DE Derek Barnett had sports hernia surgery performed on him back in late February. Huh? So both defensive ends in the game at the turning point of the Super Bowl were playing through injuries? I guess we and the New England Patriots were left in the dark. By now Barnett is fully recovered and will have no injury excuse to miss OTAs.

Then, with LB/STs Bryan Braman and Najee Goode GONE, the Eagles added a free agent linebacker who specializes in the dirty work of kick/punt coverage and FG defense. They picked up former Atlanta jack-of-all-trades LaRoy Reynolds. Reynolds, 27, is 6-1, 240. Has 4 career starts at linebacker in 5 seasons. Averaged 17 ST snaps/game last year. Depth LB, but gives athleticism on STs. Will have to earn spot in rotation among LB crowd. But….~BROZ likes him!

To make room for LaRoy, the Eagles waived safety Dominick Sanders. I’m sure Sanders is just thrilled with that move.

And maybe you’ve already heard, but the Eagles are giving a tryout to our old pal Cedric the Intertwiner— DT Cedric Thornton’s long-term contract deal with Dallas in 2016 didn’t work out, and he spent last season in purgatory with the Buffalo Bills.

Trying to keep up with Jimmy Kempski over at PhillyVoice.com, I mined some of his recent conversations with fans who are asking him a lot of questions. Here is a sample:

Q. Reading the signs, what is the % probability that Howie re-signs 3rd Safety Corey Graham?

A. I’ve been saying since like March that it would make sense that they bring him back if they didn’t take a safety reasonably high in the draft. And they still have his number available, so…

Q. Let’s say Carson Wentz becomes this year’s 2017 Andrew Luck. How many wins does this Eagles team get with Foles for an entire season?

It’s a great roster, clearly. I still think they’d win a lot of games, and would maybe still even be favored to win the division. Gotta think another Super Bowl run would be unlikely though. A. Are you asking how many games can they win if Wentz doesn’t play at all?

Q. In terms of 2019 draft picks what does it take for you to trade :1. Ronald Darby 2. Mychal Kendricks 3. Steven Means 4. Brandon Graham?