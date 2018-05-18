Stephen Curry opens up about knee injury

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been subpar during the first two games of the Western Conference Finals so far, which has sparked many to speculate about how bad his knee injury really is.

Curry took time off to recover from the knee sprain — missing the first round of the playoffs to do so.

He looked OK in the Pelicans series, but really only looked close to form in Games 2 and 5.

As for the 15-of-34 shooting slump he’s in vs the Rockets so far, Curry has continued to state that his knee has nothing to do with it.

“I feel good,” he said, via Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. “I feel good. It’s something that you can’t shake off because of how recent the injury was. But I’m out there. I feel great, and I’m not worried about anything with my knee. I keep saying the same thing. I feel good.”

We expect a huge performance from him in Game 3. Otherwise, there might be cause for worry. We’ll soon find out.