James Harden posterizes Draymond Green with monster dunk

Rockets star James Harden came to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Harden rebounded off a poor performance in Sunday’s game, putting the team on his back and dropping 24 points in the first half of Tuesday’s affair. He looked like a completely different person — an MVP, one might say.

And he backed up all the trash talk between him and Draymond Green by posterizing the elite defender in the first half of the game. Green challenged Harden at the rim, but the MVP candidate still dunked all over him — drawing a foul in the process.

Harden sure didn’t shy away from playing physical on that play.