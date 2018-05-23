Chris Paul has perfect response to heckling Warriors fan (VIDEO)

Rockets star point guard Chris Paul turned in arguably one of his worst performances of the season in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night, but he came to play on Tuesday.

CP3 scored only 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting on Sunday, but he rebounded in a big way in the game that followed, which was a must-win for the Rockets.

Not only that, he also managed to stick it to one particular Warriors fan at Oracle Arena as well in the process. The fan yelled “Chris Paul — you suck!” which wasn’t all that clever. Here’s what CP3 said in response.

“Your mama!” Paul retorted.

It looks like Yo Mama jokes are coming back, you guys.